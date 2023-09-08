News & Insights

Walmart to explore buying majority stake in ChenMed -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

September 08, 2023 — 08:53 pm EDT

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Adds details on value and timing of possible deal, paragraphs 2- 3

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N is exploring buying a majority stake in ChenMed, a closely held operator of primary care clinics for seniors, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The companies are in talks for a deal that would value ChenMed at several billion dollars, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could still be weeks away, the report said, adding that the terms are not finalized and talks could still fall apart. It is also possible a different potential buyer could emerge, it said.

Walmart and ChenMed did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)

