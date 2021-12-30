Walmart to Dispense COVID-19 Antiviral Medicines

Walmart, Inc. (WMT) and Sam’s club pharmacies have said that they are ready to dispense the FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, from this week. The medication will be available in certain stores in a limited number of states until more supply is available.

The companies said that the medicines will be given only after presenting a prescription from a healthcare provider. Moreover, the medicines will be available by curbside pickup or via drive-through pharmacy windows.

The companies seek to support the government in increasing the access and availability of authorized antiviral medication and vaccines.

