US Markets
WMT

Walmart to cut over 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 03, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

April 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N will cut more than 2,000 jobs at five U.S. e-commerce warehouses, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The layoffs include more than 1,000 roles at a warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, along with 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey, the report said citing regulatory filings, with additional reductions planned in California.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported on March 23 that hundreds of workers at five Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders were being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.