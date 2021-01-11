Walmart to create fintech startup with Ribbit Capital

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc WMT.Nsaid on Monday it entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create a new fintech startup.

The startup, which will be majority owned by the world's biggest retailer, expects growth through tie-ups and acquisitions with other fintech firms, Walmart said in a statement.

Ribbit Capital's current investment portfolio includes mobile investment platform Robinhood and consumer technology platform Credit Karma.

