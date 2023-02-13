US Markets
Walmart to close three tech hubs - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 13, 2023 — 06:32 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details from report

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N plans to close three of its U.S. technology hubs and has asked hundreds of workers to relocate to keep their jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing an internal memo.

The big-box retailer will close offices that house technology staff in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, California; and Portland, Oregon, the report said, citing the memo from technology chief Suresh Kumar.

The WSJ report added Walmart will pay for workers in the locations to transfer to other primary offices such as San Bruno, California, or the company's headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company last month said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting February, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

