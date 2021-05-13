Walmart To Buy Virtual Fitting Room Platform Zeekit

(RTTNews) - Walmart said it plans to buy the Israeli-based virtual fitting room platform Zeekit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Zeekit's technology has been trialed by many top brands and retailers in the fashion industry. It uses real-time image processing to map a person's image into thousands of segments. Clothing is processed in a similar manner and the equivalent points of the two are mapped into one final simulation.

Through Zeekit's technology, customers will be able to virtually try on items from national brands like Free People, Champion and Levi's Strauss, as well as a mix of exclusive brands, Walmart U.S.'s executive vice president of apparel and private brands Denise Incandela said in a post on the company's website.

