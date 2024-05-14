Walmart To Announce Layoffs, Ask Staff To Relocate : WSJ

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) is planning to cut down hundreds of corporate jobs, as well as ask remote workers to move back to offices, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The multinational retail chain is reportedly asking workers of Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to Walmart's major corporate hubs, such as its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, or central offices in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Southern California.

The report added that Walmart would allow workers to work remotely for part time as long as they spend more time in offices.

According to the publisher, the move comes as the U.S. retailer is gearing up to bring automation in 65 percent of its stores by the fiscal year 2026. Also, the move might be a part of its cost-cutting measure to retain profitability in business.

Last month, Walmart shut down 51 health clinics and ended virtual health care operations, claiming that it was not a sustainable business model.

In 2023, the Arkansas-based company closed down three technology hubs in the U.S. and asked workers to relocate to keep their jobs.

As of January 31, 2024, Walmart has approximately 2.1 million employees, the report noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.