Walmart Tests Self-checkout System In Arkansas Store

(RTTNews) - Walmart is testing self-checkout option in a store, aiming to remove cashiers to limit human interactions amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports said.

As part of the trial, the retailer is removing cashiers and replacing standard conveyor belt lines with self-checkout kiosks. However, store employees will be available to help if any customers find it difficult to check out themselves.

The test run is at one of its superstores in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If successful, the system will be expanded to more stores.

The company expects the new system to speed up the checkout process, encourage social distancing and limit the number of customers in stores at one time.

TODAY Style quoted Walmart spokesperson Kory Lundberg as saying, "What we are looking at in this new setup is ... how can we move people through a checkout experience quicker at a Walmart?". How can we shorten the lines, how can we move people through and get them onto the rest of their day as quickly as possible?"

As part of its effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company recently launched a touch-free payment system. Walmart already implemented daily health screens and temperature checks, provided masks and gloves, and offered emotional wellbeing options for the safety of employees and customers. The company also limited the number of customers in stores and installed social distancing signage.

In April, two Walmart employees working at a store in Chicago had died from COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.