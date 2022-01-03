Walmart temporarily shut nearly 60 U.S. stores for COVID cleaning in December

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N temporarily shut almost 60 U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December to sanitize them against the virus, in a sign the new Omicron variant is disrupting the retail industry.

The Walmart stores – in locations including Texas and New Jersey – were closed for cleaning “to present a safe and clean in-store environment for our associates and customers," a company spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. Walmart has more than 4,700 U.S. locations in total.

It adopted a policy two years ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic of closing stores for fewer than two days to “get ahead” of potential outbreaks.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Vanessa O'Connell, Anna Driver and Stephen Coates)

