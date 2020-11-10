Walmart Teams Up With GM's Cruise on Self-Driving Deliveries

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) said today that it is teaming up with Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company controlled by General Motors (NYSE: GM), in its latest experiment with self-driving delivery vehicles.

Walmart said that it has agreed to a pilot program with Cruise, to start early next year, in which Cruise's self-driving vehicles will make contact-free deliveries to Walmart customers from local stores in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Some Walmart customers in Arizona will soon be able to receive deliveries from Cruise's automated taxis. Image source: Walmart.

In a blog post, Walmart senior vice president Tom Ward said that Cruise's use of electric vehicles was part of the attraction for the retail giant.

"What's unique about Cruise is they're the only self-driving car company to operate an entire fleet of all-electric vehicles powered with 100% renewable energy, which supports our road to zero emissions by 2040," Ward wrote.

The pilot builds on Walmart's Express Delivery local-delivery program, launched in April, and could be expanded later next year if all goes well. Express Delivery is currently offered at roughly 2,800 U.S. Walmart stores, the company said.

For Walmart, which has held similar tests with other self-driving companies, the move is a way to further hedge against online rival Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which recently purchased self-driving vehicle start-up Zoox.

For Cruise, the Walmart deal represents a potential opportunity to diversify beyond automated ridesharing taxis, its primary focus. The company, which is controlled by GM and counts Honda (NYSE: HMC) among its investors, is working to complete development of a self-driving taxi based on GM's electric Chevrolet Bolt.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Rosevear owns shares of Amazon and General Motors. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.