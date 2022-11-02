Walmart Taps ‘Office Space’ Cast for Black Friday on Mondays Ads — Don’t Miss These Hot Deals

If you get a case of the Mondays this month, Walmart has something to cheer you up: special “Black Friday Deals for Days” events that begin each Monday in November. And to help spread the word, the retail giant has enlisted a couple of cast members from the 1999 cult comedy classic “Office Space” for a new ad campaign.

See: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Actors Gary Cole and Ajay Naidu will take part in the ad campaign, Variety reported. Cole played the passive-aggressive corporate manager Bill Lumbergh (he of the infamous TPS reports) in “Office Space,” while Naidu played embittered tech worker Samir Nagheenanajar. As Variety noted, even though their employer — the fictional Initech — burned to the ground at the end of the movie, Lumbergh and Samir are back on the job in the Walmart ads. Iconic singer Michael Bolton cheekily replaces the “Office Space” character of the same name in the Walmart ad, and Diedrich Bader reprises his role as the laid-back Lawrence.

The “Office Space” ads will appear in episodic fashion each Monday in November, Casey Schlaybaugh, Walmart’s vice president of brand marketing and strategy, told Variety. The ad campaign coincides with Walmart’s expanded lineup of deals for Black Friday, which traditionally takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

“We know customers want to shop for deals earlier, and they want to shop for deals often,” Schlaybaugh said.

The “Black Friday Deals for Days” event launches online on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 pm ET for most shoppers and 12 noon ET for Walmart+ members. It will be held in stores on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time. You’ll find deals on everything from Apple products and toys to TVs and robot vacuums, BlackFriday.com reported.

Here’s the schedule for “Black Friday Deals for Days” savings events, according to the Walmart website.

Event 1: Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7. Event 2 : Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

: Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14. Event 3: Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25; Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET — 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21. Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out the promotion with its Cyber Monday event.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

More: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Here’s a look at some of the products being promoted for Monday, Nov. 7:

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart Taps ‘Office Space’ Cast for Black Friday on Mondays Ads — Don’t Miss These Hot Deals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.