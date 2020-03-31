Walmart Takes Additional Measures For Health And Safety Of Associates

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Tuesday the additional steps taken by them to promote a safe and healthy workplace amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. It is already following the CDC's recommended guidance on behaviors like washing hands, social distancing, and the cleaning of surfaces.

The retailer has also made significant operational changes in its stores, clubs, DCs, and FCs this month such as closing overnight for cleaning, installing sneeze guards at key transaction points, using wipes and sprayers for carts, putting in signing for social distancing, and implementing a COVID-19 emergency leave policy.

As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, the company decided to begin taking the temperatures of its associates as they report to work in stores, clubs and facilities, as well as asking them some basic health screening questions.

The company will also be providing high-quality masks for associates who want to wear them even though the CDC, Walmart, and other health officials do not recommend masks or gloves for healthy people.

Further, the company has introduced a new framework with associates regarding maintaining healthy behaviors at work by remembering three numbers: 6, 20, and 100. A 6 feet space to be maintained between people for social distancing, 20 seconds should be taken to wash their hands with soap and water as well as 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.

Walmart said it will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside Walmart as this situation evolves.

