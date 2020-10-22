US Markets
Walmart sues government over opioid case

Walmart Inc said on Thursday it was suing the U.S. Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration to seek clarity on the roles and responsibilities of pharmacists and pharmacies in the opioid epidemic.

"We are bringing this lawsuit because there is no federal law requiring pharmacists to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship to the degree DOJ is demanding," the retail giant said in a statement.

DOJ and DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: WALMART LAWSUIT/DOJ

