Walmart Sued By Family Of Employee Died Of Coronavirus

(RTTNews) - The family of a Walmart (WMT) employee, who died after being infected by COVID-19, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the retail giant.

Wando Evans, who worked as an overnight stock and maintenance worker at the store, died on March 25 due to complications from coronavirus. While Phillip Thomas, another employee from the same store, also died on March 29.

Evans' family filed a lawsuit against Walmart alleging willful and wanton misconduct and reckless disregard. The complaint claims that Walmart failed to both develop preventative procedures to limit the spread of the virus as well as adequately respond in the event that a worker came forward with symptoms.

Walmart is one of several U.S. retailers that have continued to operate as essential businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. More than 10,500 Americans had died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.

We are heartbroken at the passing of two associates at our Evergreen Park store and we are mourning along with their families," Walmart said in a statement. "While neither associate had been at the store in more than a week, we took action to reinforce our cleaning and sanitizing measures, which include a deep-cleaning of key areas."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.