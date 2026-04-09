Walmart Stock Gains 14% YTD: Buy, Hold or Take Profits Now?

Walmart Inc. WMT shares have gained nearly 14.2% year to date, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s resilient business model and consistent execution. WMT benefited from steady top-line growth, improving profitability and continued market share gains across key segments.



The stock has outperformed the industry’s growth of 10.4%, alongside surpassing the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector as well as the S&P 500’s respective declines of 5.1% and 3.6%. In the same time frame, other retailers like Target Corporation TGT, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and The Kroger Co. KR have rallied 26%, 19.5% and 13.6%, respectively.



Walmart’s ability to navigate a challenging macro environment while driving growth has been a key catalyst behind the stock’s recent performance.



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Key Drivers Behind Walmart’s Strong Performance

Walmart’s momentum is largely supported by its robust omnichannel strategy, which seamlessly integrates its vast store network with digital capabilities. The company continues to leverage its stores as fulfillment hubs, enabling faster delivery speeds and improved convenience. This has helped accelerate e-commerce growth, with global digital sales rising 24% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by store-fulfilled pickup, delivery and marketplace expansion.



At the same time, Walmart is gaining share across income cohorts, including higher-income households, highlighting the strength of its value proposition.



Another key driver has been Walmart’s shift toward higher-margin revenue streams. Advertising and membership businesses are growing rapidly, with Walmart Connect posting strong gains and overall advertising revenues increasing significantly. Membership income, supported by Walmart+, is also rising at a healthy pace. These businesses are increasingly contributing to profitability, helping offset pressures from traditional retail operations.



Operational improvements are also playing a major role. Walmart’s investments in supply-chain automation, AI and inventory management are driving efficiency gains. Inventory growth has been kept well below sales growth, reducing markdown risks and supporting margins. Automation across fulfillment centers and distribution networks is enhancing productivity and lowering costs. The company is also integrating AI-driven tools like Sparky to improve customer engagement and boost basket sizes, strengthening its competitive positioning.

What Could Slow Walmart’s Momentum?

Despite its strong fundamentals, Walmart faces several near-term challenges. Consumer spending remains uneven, particularly among lower-income households, where financial pressures continue to influence purchasing behavior. Management has also highlighted macro uncertainties such as tariffs, inflation and regulatory changes that could impact costs and margins.



Walmart’s heavy exposure to grocery and essential categories, while defensive, can limit margin expansion compared to discretionary-focused retailers. Ongoing investments in automation, store remodels and technology, though beneficial in the long run, may also weigh on near-term profitability.

What Are Analysts Saying About WMT?

Analysts’ earnings expectations for Walmart have remained steady in recent weeks, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the current and next fiscal year unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests that analysts remain comfortable with Walmart’s earnings outlook and do not expect any major change in near-term business performance. While stable estimates reinforce WMT’s position as a reliable and defensive retail name, they also suggest a lack of strong new catalysts to push earnings expectations higher.



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Is Walmart’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Walmart trades at a clear premium, with a forward 12-month P/E of 43.05X versus the industry average of 37.86X. This places it well above Target and Kroger, which trade at 15.15X and 13.32X, respectively, though still below Costco at 47.86X. The premium appears supported by Walmart’s defensive positioning, consistent execution and expanding exposure to higher-margin businesses such as advertising, membership and e-commerce services. At the same time, the elevated valuation leaves little room for further multiple expansion.



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What Should Investors Do With WMT Stock Now?

Overall, Walmart remains a strong and well-positioned retailer, supported by its scale, omnichannel model and growing higher-margin businesses. Its steady execution and defensive nature remain positives in an uncertain environment. At the same time, the stock already reflects much of this strength, which could limit upside from current levels. Investors may, therefore, want to weigh Walmart’s long-term strengths against its current valuation before taking a fresh look at the stock. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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