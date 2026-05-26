Walmart Sinks 8.1% Post Q1 Earnings: Exit WMT Stock or Stay Put?

Walmart Inc. WMT shares plunged 8.1% after the retail giant released first-quarter fiscal 2027 results, even though the company delivered healthy sales growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. The sharp sell-off reflected investor concerns over profitability pressures and a cautious consumer environment rather than weakness in Walmart’s core operations.



Over the past three months, Walmart has declined 6.2%, which is in line with the industry’s performance. However, the retail giant has underperformed the broader Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector as well as the S&P 500’s respective gains of 4.3% and 9.2% in the same time frame.



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Meanwhile, other retailers like Target Corporation TGT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST have risen 10.4% and 1.7%, respectively, whereas The Kroger Co. KR has dipped 1.5%.

WMT Stock Falls on Margin Concerns

Walmart’s post-earnings drop was mainly related to profitability concerns. The company delivered strong first-quarter fiscal 2027 sales, with total revenues rising 7.3% year over year to $177.8 billion. However, the adjusted operating income (on a constant currency or cc basis) increased only 5.1% to $7.5 billion, showing that higher costs limited margin expansion.



Fuel costs were a major pressure point. Walmart absorbed about $175 million in higher-than-planned fuel expenses across its distribution and fulfillment operations, which hurt operating income growth by roughly 250 basis points. This seems to have weighed on investor sentiment despite the company’s solid sales performance.



Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 8.9% to nearly $37.2 billion. Higher depreciation costs from investments in automation, technology and fulfillment, along with increased healthcare expenses from associate enrollment and medical cost inflation, added to the pressure. Investors were also cautious about consumer spending. Walmart noted that lower-income shoppers remain budget-conscious amid elevated fuel prices and inflation.



This combination of slower profit growth, cost inflation and cautious consumer signals overshadowed Walmart’s strong sales trends, triggering the sharp pullback in WMT shares.

WMT’s Growth Drivers Remain Intact

Despite near-term concerns, Walmart’s long-term growth story remains firmly intact. The company continues to gain market share across income groups, supported by its strong value positioning and expanding omnichannel capabilities. Walmart U.S. comparable sales rose 4.1% in the first quarter, driven by higher customer transactions and unit volumes. Management also noted broad-based share gains across categories, particularly among higher-income households.



E-commerce continues to be one of Walmart’s strongest growth engines. Global e-commerce sales jumped 26% in the quarter, reflecting strength across Walmart U.S., International and Sam’s Club businesses. Faster delivery capabilities are helping Walmart deepen customer engagement, with more than one-third of store-fulfilled deliveries completed in under three hours.



The company’s marketplace and advertising businesses are also scaling rapidly. Marketplace sales in the United States surged nearly 50%, while global advertising revenues increased 37%. These businesses carry significantly higher margins than traditional retail operations and are becoming increasingly important contributors to Walmart’s profit mix.



Membership income remains another key growth driver. Walmart+ continues to gain traction, helping drive higher customer loyalty, stronger spending patterns and recurring revenue streams. Global membership fee revenues increased 17.4% during the quarter, supported by strong member additions and higher engagement.



International operations also remain a bright spot. Walmart International delivered double-digit constant-currency sales growth, led by strong momentum in China and continued growth in digital commerce. At the same time, Walmart continues investing heavily in automation and artificial intelligence, initiatives that should improve operational efficiency and support long-term margin expansion.

WMT’s Valuation Reflects Quality

Walmart currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 39.93, above the industry average of 36.42. While this premium may appear stretched, it reflects WMT’s steady execution, resilient traffic trends, market-share gains and expanding higher-margin businesses. The stock trades above Target and Kroger, which carry multiples of 14.88X and 12.53X, respectively, but remains below Costco’s 47.06X, suggesting that WMT’s premium is supported by business quality and long-term growth visibility.



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WMT’s Mixed Estimate Revisions

Estimate revisions have been mixed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has declined by a penny over the past seven days, reflecting caution around margin pressure, fuel costs and elevated expenses. The current fiscal-year estimate remains unchanged, signaling a stable broader outlook.





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The consensus mark for the next fiscal year has risen 0.9%, suggesting confidence in WMT’s long-term earnings potential, backed by e-commerce, advertising, membership gains and omnichannel efficiency.

Final Thoughts: Hold WMT Stock for Now

Walmart’s post-earnings decline reflects concerns over margin pressure, higher fuel costs and a cautious consumer backdrop. Still, WMT’s fundamentals remain solid, supported by market-share gains, e-commerce growth and expanding higher-margin businesses such as advertising, marketplace services and memberships. Investments in automation, faster delivery and AI also strengthen its long-term outlook. While near-term profitability may stay pressured, Walmart’s scale, execution and defensive model make the stock suitable for a patient hold approach. WMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.