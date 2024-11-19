Walmart Sets the Stage for 2024 Holiday Shopping With Big Discounts

Walmart Inc. WMT is gearing up for its biggest shopping event of the year, the 'Black Friday Deals' event, starting Nov. 25 and running through Cyber Monday on Dec. 2. This week-long event offers unbeatable discounts across a wide range of popular categories, ensuring shoppers find the best deals of the season.



The retailer is not only offering deep savings but also enhancing the shopping experience with exclusive perks for Walmart+ members and flexible delivery options to suit every shopper’s needs. Whether customers prefer in-store shopping or the convenience of online deals, Walmart ensures a seamless experience.



Customers can count on Walmart for a wide selection of top-rated gifts across popular categories like fashion, electronics, beauty and toys, featuring well-known brands such as Blackstone, Carote, Dyson, Michael Kors, Reebok and more. With the highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, Walmart is helping customers discover the best deals on the items they need, want and love this holiday season.

Exclusive Perks for Walmart+ Members

As always, Walmart+ members will get early access to the best deals, allowing them to be the first in line to save. Walmart+ members get early access to online deals starting Nov. 25 at 12 p.m., before the event opens to the public at 5 p.m. These incredible savings will also be available in Walmart stores on Friday, Nov. 29, at 6 a.m.



Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals kick off early, starting Dec. 1. At 5 p.m. ET, Walmart+ members can enjoy exclusive early access to the best online deals before the event opens to all customers at 8 p.m. ET. Shoppers can browse and save on top discounts across a wide range of products on Walmart.com and the Walmart app until midnight on Dec. 2.



For those still looking to join the membership program, Walmart+ is discounted to $49 annually until Dec. 2, unlocking exclusive early access and other year-round benefits. Now through Dec. 2, a one-year Walmart+ membership is available for just $49, giving members exclusive early access to Walmart’s Black Friday Deals and Cyber Monday offers, along with a range of other time-saving and money-saving benefits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WMT’s Unmatched Convenience This Holiday Season

Walmart makes holiday shopping easier than ever with personalized features and flexible delivery options that cater to every customer’s needs. The Walmart Gift Finder helps shoppers discover the ideal gifts by offering curated recommendations based on who they're shopping for. In addition, Walmart’s Holiday Wish List feature allows customers to create custom gift registries, saving items in one place and sharing them with family and friends, taking the guesswork out of gift-giving. With these personalized tools, finding the perfect gift has never been simpler.



Walmart also offers expanded delivery options to enhance the shopping experience. With same-day delivery, including the option for delivery as early as 6 a.m., customers can receive their gifts quickly, sometimes in as little as 30 minutes. For larger gifts that are tough to carry or hide, customers can schedule delivery directly to their doorstep by scanning the item's QR code in-store. Plus, Walmart’s on-demand pickup and next-gen supply chain ensure that customers can rely on their orders arriving on time and exactly when they need them.



Walmart also partners with Angi to offer affordable, convenient services like tree and lighting installations, and for those purchasing an 85" Samsung TV, Angi provides delivery, installation and package removal, making the holiday season even more hassle-free.

Final Words on WMT

With a perfect mix of savings, convenience, and innovation, Walmart’s 2024 Black Friday event is designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Whether you’re an early bird looking for exclusive deals or a last-minute shopper relying on lightning-fast delivery, Walmart ensures a stress-free shopping experience.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 14.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 14% growth.

