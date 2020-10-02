Walmart sells Asda to EG-TDR consortium for $8.8 bln

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to private equity group TDR Capital and the founders of petrol station operator EG Group for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), it said on Friday.

Chief Executive Roger Burnley will continue to lead the company.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

