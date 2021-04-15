Walmart Sees Two-thirds Of Hourly Jobs Becoming Full-time By Year End

(RTTNews) - Walmart expects two-thirds of their Walmart U.S. hourly store roles to become full-time by the end of the current fiscal year, with consistent schedules from week to week, as part of their focus on creating even more opportunity for associates at Walmart.

According to the retail giant, as retail trends have accelerated, it has evolved how they provide service to customers and the roles that support them. The full-time schedules complement the other ways the company is preparing for the future of retail.

The retailer added that these changes are more of the ways of investing in careers that provide access, stability and opportunity, not just jobs. It is prioritizing consistent schedules, skills training and new pathways for growth, so that all jobs at Walmart can lead to careers. This will also help in continuing to attract and retain top talent.

Having full-time associates is more important at these times due to the growing pickup and delivery business. These call for creating more full-time job opportunities as stores increasingly operate as both fulfillment centers and retail spaces.

Walmart said it is following the full-time staffing approach that has been successful in their distribution centers and fulfillment centers, where more than 80 percent of the current associates are full-time.

About 53 percent of the U.S. hourly store workforce at Walmart held full-time positions in 2016. While reaching the two-thirds mark by the year-end, Walmart said it would have about 100,000 more full-time positions than five years ago.

The full-time associates have set, consistent schedules, with the same hours on the same days each week. They will be scheduled to work alongside their teammates and their leader on every shift. This helps build on the team-based structure Walmart introduced in stores last year. Having these small teams of eight to 12 associates work together will lead to a more connected, productive and enjoyable work environment.

Walmart is the country's largest private employer with a U.S. workforce of 1.5 million people. In February, it increased the wages of 425,000 frontline workers to an average of $15 an hour, with the wage ranging between $13 and $19 an hour. However, the retailer's minimum starting wage will remain $11 an hour.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.