Walmart says U.S. in-store volumes grew

“We had a strong quarter, continuing our momentum. Our associates are working hard to save people time and money and to transform our business. In the U.S., in-store volumes grew, pickup from store grew faster, and delivery from store grew even faster than that. Our teams are executing and delighting our customers and members with the value and convenience they expect from Walmart (WMT),” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO, Walmart.

