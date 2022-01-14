US Markets
WMT

Walmart says two top U.S. executives to leave - memo

Contributors
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Walmart Inc said on Friday Chief Merchandising Officer of its U.S. unit, Scott McCall, will retire and handover the reigns to grocery chief Charles Redfield, as it looks to capitalize on the gains it made during the pandemic.

Adds details on new appointment, context

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Friday Chief Merchandising Officer of its U.S. unit, Scott McCall, will retire and handover the reigns to grocery chief Charles Redfield, as it looks to capitalize on the gains it made during the pandemic.

Redfield, who has led the U.S. grocery business for the past six years, will take up the role immediately, according to an internal memo sent to employees.

Before Walmart, Redfield had held chief merchandising roles at ASDA, a UK grocer in which the U.S. retailer owns a minority stake, and at its warehouse club offering Sam's Club, the memo sent by U.S. Chief Executive John Furner said.

The leadership change comes two months after Walmart reported better third-quarter sales in the United States than market expectations and raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

The upbeat outlook came amid a surge in demand of groceries and home goods items during the pandemic and a big boost from online shopping, which grew 8% in the United States, or 87% from the pre-pandemic levels.

McCall, who has been with Walmart for nearly 30 years, will work with U.S. operations head Chris Nicholas to further drive inventory management before he retires, the memo said.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company also said that Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside will leave in March "to start her next chapter in New York with her family."

Whiteside was the company's first chief customer officer when she was appointed in 2018.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular