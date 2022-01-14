Walmart says two top executives to leave - memo

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N said on Friday its chief merchandising officer Scott McCall will retire and its chief customer officer Janey Whiteside will leave in March.

McCall, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years, will work with U.S. operations head Chris Nicholas to further drive inventory management before he retires, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

