Walmart Says SNAP Beneficiaries Can Now Access Its Pickup And Delivery Services

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to enable customers who pay for groceries with SNAP benefits, to gain access to Walmart's pickup and delivery service.

Nearly 3,000 Walmart stores in 39 U.S. states are now offering customers receiving SNAP benefits through their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to complete payments using the EBT card during online checkout instead of at the point of pickup.

The SNAP beneficiaries do not require to meet Walmart's usual $35 minimum threshold for their order.

This eliminates all physical contact between associates and customers who want to use their SNAP benefits. Customers can also use EBT card payment during online checkout when they choose the delivery option, where deliveries are available.

Since June 2019, Walmart has been allowing only pay at pickup option for families using SNAP benefits when they use the Grocery Pickup service in the 3,300 stores where it's offered. Walmart will continue to offer SNAP at pickup in states that do not offer the online transaction of SNAP.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamp Program, is the largest federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to eligible low-income individuals and families via an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. This card can be used like a debit card to purchase eligible food in more than 238,000 authorized retail food stores across the U.S.

Across the United States, there are 9.5 million families with children on SNAP, which helps to put basic nutritional food on their table. It provides timely, targeted and temporary benefits to people in need to get them through temporary hard times.

