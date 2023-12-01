Walmart says it is not advertising on social platform X

By Siddharth Cavale

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N said on Friday it is not advertising on social media platform X, the latest brand to say it has dropped the Elon Musk-owned site.

"We aren't advertising on X as we've found other platforms to better reach our customers," a Walmart spokesperson told Reuters.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

