Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring-sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N, the world's largest retailer, has fired around 50 of its India executives as part of its restructuring in the country, three sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The firings mostly affected executives in the company's real estate division because the growth in the wholesale model has not been that robust, two of the sources said.

