Walmart restarts talks on possible sale of Asda stake

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N, the world's biggest retailer, has restarted talks with potential buyers of a stake in its British supermarket arm Asda, a Walmart spokesman said on Monday.

The talks had been put on hold in April so management could focus on dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Walmart and Asda have restarted conversations with a small number of third-party investors who are interested in acquiring a stake in Asda and partnering with Walmart, following renewed inbound interest," the Walmart spokesman said.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.