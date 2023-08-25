Walmart resolves University of California's light-bulb patent lawsuit

By Blake Brittain

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The University of California system has resolved a lawsuit accusing Walmart WMT.N of infringing its patents related to energy-efficient LED light bulbs, one of several lawsuits it filed against U.S. retailers over products they sold from China.

Walmart and the university system on Friday told a federal judge in Los Angeles that they would dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the company was pleased with the outcome of the case, without providing further details. The university system did not respond to a request for comment on the filing.

The Regents of the University of California filed the complaint in 2019 along with separate ongoing lawsuits against major retailers including Amazon AMZN.O and Target TGT.N, accusing them of flooding the U.S. market with the infringing bulbs.

The school system accused Walmart of infringing four of its patents related to "filament" LED light bulbs invented at the University of California, Santa Barbara. It said the patents enable light bulbs that use a fraction of the energy of traditional light bulbs and last up to 20 years.

Walmart has not responded to the allegations in court.

The U.S. International Trade Commission rejected a related request for an import ban against retailers including General Electric GE.N and Home Depot HD.N last year, in a ruling that was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in May.

The system withdrew a separate ITC complaint it had filed against Walmart in 2020.

The case is Regents of the University of California v. Walmart Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:19-cv-06570.

For the university: Shawn Hansen of Nixon Peabody

For Walmart: Bijal Vakil of Allen & Overy

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; editing by Nate Raymond)

