Walmart Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Walmart is competing well with Amazon.com thanks to its strong e-commerce abilities and plethora of retail locations. Wall Street expects same-store sales to rise 2.4%.

Walmart is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results on Thursday before the market opens.

Walmart (ticker: WMT) has been investing heavily in e-commerce over the past few years and benefiting from store closures of smaller retailers. The stock is up 28% year to date through Tuesday, well ahead of the S&P 500’s 23% gain and peers in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which is up 8.4% for the year.

Here are a few things to know before the earnings report.

