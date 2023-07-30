News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Walmart Reportedly Spends $1.4 Bln To Increase Its Stake In Flipkart

July 30, 2023 — 09:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) spent $1.4 billion in recent days to increase its stake in privately-held Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart has bought out Tiger Global's stake in Flipkart, the Journal reported citing a letter from the New York hedge fund to its investors. The transaction reportedly valued Flipkart at about $35 billion.

In 2018, Walmart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.