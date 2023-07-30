Walmart Reportedly Spends $1.4 Bln To Increase Its Stake In Flipkart

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) spent $1.4 billion in recent days to increase its stake in privately-held Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Walmart has bought out Tiger Global's stake in Flipkart, the Journal reported citing a letter from the New York hedge fund to its investors. The transaction reportedly valued Flipkart at about $35 billion.

In 2018, Walmart bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

