Walmart Reportedly In Talks To Buy Stake In Tata's Proposed Super App For Up To $25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. is in discussions with Tata group for buying a large stake in the Indian conglomerate's proposed super app, Mint reported citing people aware of the development.

The retail giant's investment in the super app platform business to be hosted under a Tata Sons subsidiary could touch $20 billion to $25 billion, the report said.

The 'super app' aims to create a digital services behemoth offering a wide range of products in the retail space. The super app, scheduled to be launched in India in December or January, is estimated to be valued at around $50 billion to $60 billion.

As per the talks between Tata and Walmart, the super app could be launched as a joint venture between both companies. It may combine Flipkart's offerings from Walmart and the entire retail product franchise housed by the Tata group on one platform for retail customers.

Walmart in May 2018 had bought a 66% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

As per the report, Walmart has appointed Goldman Sachs as the investment banker for the proposed deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.