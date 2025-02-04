News & Insights

Walmart Reportedly To Cut Several Hundred Jobs And Shut Office In North Carolina

February 04, 2025 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) has decided to cut several hundred jobs and shut its office in North Carolina. The retailer is focusing on moving employees to its main hubs in California and Arkansas, according to media sources referencing an internal memo.

Additionally, Walmart is requesting that office-based employees from Hoboken, New Jersey, and smaller offices relocate to its newly opened headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, or to its office in Sunnyvale, California, the reports said.



RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
More articles by this source->

