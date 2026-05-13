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Walmart To Reportedly Cut Or Relocate 1000 Corporate Jobs

May 13, 2026 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is cutting or relocating around 1,000 corporate employees as part of efforts to consolidate its global technology and product teams, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the move follows an internal review led by global technology chief Suresh Kumar and Daniel Danker, who joined the retailer last year to lead global AI acceleration initiatives. Following the review, the executives decided to streamline certain teams to improve operational efficiency, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday that was reviewed by the newspaper.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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