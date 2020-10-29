US Markets
Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from U.S. stores as social unrest flares -WSJ

Melissa Fares Reuters
Walmart Inc removed firearms and ammunition from U.S. store floors this week to protect customers and employees as tensions across the country rise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," a Walmart spokesman told the media outlet.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, the largest in the world, will still sell guns upon request.

