Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from floor display as protests rage in U.S.

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it shifted firearms and ammunition out of sales floors of some U.S. stores amid nationwide protests over the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police last week.

"We have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution," the nation's largest retailer said in a statement.

"Those items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room."

Walmart, which stopped selling ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in its U.S. stores last year, does not sell firearms in many of the major urban markets experiencing issues due to looting.

Several retailers, from Target TGT.N, Apple AAPL.O to high-end apparel brands, have been looted and damaged as protesters turned violent in places including New York and Chicago, forcing them to reduce store hours or close shop.

This comes as U.S. retailers were already reeling under falling sales due to the pandemic-led stores closures.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

