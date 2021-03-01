Walmart Removes $35 Minimum Order Requirement For Express Delivery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) announced, beginning March 1, it is removing the $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery. Express delivery is currently available in nearly 3,000 Walmart stores. It costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge, the retailer said.

Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product, said: "Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn't meet the minimum, so we're removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it."

