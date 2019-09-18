Walmart Relaunches Fashion Brand Scoop

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart announced the exclusive relaunch of fashion boutique Scoop as its private brand.

Scoop, which was founded by Stefani Greenfield, had closed all 16 of its stores in New York City in 2016 amid growing rent prices.

Walmart's Scoop brand now offers a curated collection of more than 100 trend-inspired styles, which are size-inclusive and incredibly affordable. Prices range from $15 for a graphic tee to $65 for a car-length teddy coat. The brand also offers footwear and handbags.

Customers can shop the full collection online at Walmart, while items will arrive in select Walmart stores early next year.

In a blog post, Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce, said, "I think our customers will also be amazed by the elevated details that typically come at a more premium price, like certified vegan leather and faux fur, fully lined outwear, unique denim washes and trim - including side-taping, metal studs and double needle-top stitching - and exceptional shoes and handbags."

With the relaunch, Walmart expects to build "The Ultimate Closet" for its customers. The company already offers more than 600 brands. In February, Walmart announced the exclusive launch of denim brand Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara. Walmart has also partnered with comedian, TV personality and style-icon, Ellen DeGeneres on new, exclusive fashion line.

The company also offers 150 premium fashion brands, including Lord & Taylor.

