Walmart Recalls Shrimp Over Radioactive Contamination Concerns

(RTTNews) - Walmart has pulled certain frozen shrimp products from its shelves after U.S. regulators detected traces of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in shipments from an Indonesian supplier.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory urging consumers not to eat or serve the affected Great Value brand raw frozen shrimp. While one contaminated sample did not reach U.S. stores, the agency said three product batches could be at risk and should be discarded as a precaution.

The recall applies to shrimp sold in 13 states, including Florida, Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, with best by dates of March 15, 2027. Customers who purchased the recalled items may return them to any Walmart location for a full refund. The retailer said it has already removed the products from stores and suspended sales.

The shrimp originated from BMS Foods in Indonesia, a company now banned from exporting seafood to the U.S. until it addresses safety violations. U.S. Customs and Border Protection first detected the isotope in several shipping containers, prompting further testing. Although no contaminated shrimp entered the food supply, the FDA determined the products were handled under conditions that raised potential health concerns.

Cesium-137, produced during nuclear reactions, is hazardous with prolonged exposure, as it can damage living cells and increase the risk of cancer. It is also one of the main radioactive elements linked to the fallout from Chernobyl and Fukushima.

The FDA said it is continuing to monitor shipments and working with distributors to ensure the contaminated supply chain is fully contained.

