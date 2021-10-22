US Markets
Walmart recalls 3,900 room sprays on possible dangerous bacteria contamination

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Walmart Inc is recalling about 3,900 bottles of an aromatherapy spray due to the possible presence of a rare and sometimes fatal bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N is recalling about 3,900 bottles of an aromatherapy spray due to the possible presence of a rare and sometimes fatal bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested the retailer's Better Homes and Gardens-branded spray and found Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes the potentially fatal condition melioidosis.

The CDC has been investigating four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths, the CPSC said.

The health agency did not confirm the source of the infections, but said it had found the spray in the home of a resident of Georgia who had earlier fallen ill with melioidosis.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

