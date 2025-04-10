Walmart Reaffirms Q1 Outlook Amid Tariffs and Market Volatility

Walmart Inc. WMT is prioritizing long-term growth through investments in its workforce, technology and customer experiences. Despite challenges from rising tariffs and market uncertainty, the company has reaffirmed its first-quarter fiscal 2026 outlook, demonstrating confidence in its adaptable business model and diversified profit streams.

How Walmart is Navigating Tariffs and Market Volatility

Walmart is adjusting its strategy in response to the newly implemented tariff environment, which adds another layer of complexity. More than two-thirds of its products sold in the United States are made, grown or assembled domestically, while the remaining third is imported from global markets, with China and Mexico being key sources. In this new tariff environment, the company's priorities are to keep prices as low as possible, manage inventory efficiently, and control costs effectively.



Due to ongoing economic uncertainty and softer consumer sentiment, Walmart is seeing increased week-to-week sales volatility for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. However, fiscal first-quarter sales are still expected to grow within the projected range of 3% to 4%, despite a 100 basis point impact from the leap year comparison.



Walmart's operating income growth guidance for the fiscal first quarter also remains unchanged, although the range of potential outcomes has widened. This is primarily due to a less favorable category mix, increased casualty claims expenses and the company’s intent to maintain pricing flexibility as new tariffs take effect. Among the rising costs for the quarter, casualty claims represent the largest impact, contributing to total expense headwinds of roughly $200 million to operating income growth.



Walmart’s Balanced Strategy for Growth

Walmart is accelerating growth with a powerful omnichannel strategy that integrates its physical stores with digital platforms. This approach enhances the customer experience by offering fast delivery and convenient pickup options, strengthening its competitive advantage. By the end of 2025, the company plans to deliver to 95% of U.S. households in under three hours. In addition, Walmart's digital initiatives, like advertising and data analytics, are fueling growth. The company's U.S. e-commerce operations are also on track to become profitable this year.



Walmart International is on track to achieve its 2023 goal of reaching $200 billion in gross merchandise value, with plans to double profits and increase its digital share by 2028. The company is concentrating on high-growth markets like Mexico, China and India. By utilizing its vast store network and e-commerce capabilities, it aims to lead as the top omnichannel retailer. Over the past two years, Walmart International has experienced remarkable 45% growth in e-commerce sales. Meanwhile, Sam’s Club is contributing to this growth momentum with a 22% increase in membership income over the past two years.



Supporting this growth is Walmart’s strategic investment in business accelerators like Walmart+, Walmart Connect, Data Ventures and Fintech. These ventures are designed to enhance customer engagement and drive profitability across multiple channels. At the same time, the company is overhauling its supply chain with automation and advanced technology to optimize fulfillment and reduce operating costs. Over 50% of Walmart's e-commerce fulfillment volume is now processed through next-gen centers, driving cost efficiency and increased throughput.

Final Words on WMT Stock

Walmart's strategic focus on omnichannel growth and expanding internationally is paving the way for long-term success. Although its investments in supply chain optimization and new business ventures are proving effective, the ongoing tariff environment, combined with market uncertainty and shifting consumer sentiment, poses potential challenges that could impact sales and profitability.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have dropped 2.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 1.3%.

