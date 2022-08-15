Walmart reaches streaming deal with Paramount+ - source

Changes sourcing, adds background

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has agreed to a deal with Paramount Global PARA.O to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of the retailer's membership program, a source familiar with the matter said.

Paramount did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's SPOT.N premium music service.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, which operate several major streaming services, have in recent weeks spoken with Walmart about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times had reported last week.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal. https://on.wsj.com/3pl4rHR

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

