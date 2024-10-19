News & Insights

Walmart Reaches Settlement Pact Over Handling Of Prescription Opioids

October 19, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has reached a proposed settlement agreement related to three lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of the company over the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioids.

Three Walmart shareholders filed lawsuits in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleging that certain current and former directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately oversee Company's handling of prescription opioids.

According to terms of settlement, insurance carriers will pay Walmart $123 million, excluding attorneys' fees and expenses awarded by court to plaintiffs' counsel.

Walmart would also maintain certain corporate governance practices for at least five years, according to the filing. The settlement does not include any admission of liability, and the defendants expressly deny any wrongdoing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
