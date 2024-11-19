News & Insights

Walmart raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $2.42-$2.47 from $2.35-$2.43

November 19, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Consensus $2.45. Raises FY25 revenue view to up 4.8%-5.1% from 3.75%-4.75%. Backs FY25 capital expenditures view 3%-3.5%. Sees FY25 effective tax rate 24.5%. The company said, “The following guidance reflects the Company’s expectations for fiscal year 2025 and is provided on a non-GAAP basis as the Company cannot predict certain elements that are included in reported GAAP results, such as the changes in fair value of the Company’s equity and other investments. Growth rates reflect an adjusted basis for prior year results.”

