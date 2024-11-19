Walmart raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $2.42-$2.47 from $2.35-$2.43

Consensus $2.45. Raises FY25 revenue view to up 4.8%-5.1% from 3.75%-4.75%. Backs FY25 capital expenditures view 3%-3.5%. Sees FY25 effective tax rate 24.5%. The company said, “The following guidance reflects the Company’s expectations for fiscal year 2025 and is provided on a non-GAAP basis as the Company cannot predict certain elements that are included in reported GAAP results, such as the changes in fair value of the Company’s equity and other investments. Growth rates reflect an adjusted basis for prior year results.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.