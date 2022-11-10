Walmart Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has struggled to find its footing in a historically-volatile 2022, down more than 30% and underperforming the general market by a wide margin.

One of the most popular companies in the realm, Walmart, Inc. WMT, is on deck to unveil Q3 earnings on November 15th, before the market open.

Walmart’s product offerings include almost everything from grocery to cosmetics, electronics to stationery, home furnishings to health and wellness products, and apparel to entertainment products, just to name a few.

Further, the company has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player.

Currently, the retail titan carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an overall VGM Score of an A.

Let’s dive deeper into how the company stacks up heading into the release.

Share Performance & Valuation

Walmart shares have been notably defensive in 2022, down just a marginal 0.8% and outperforming the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector notably.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the last three months, not much has changed; Walmart shares have widely outpaced their Zacks sector, up roughly 9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The relatively strong price action of WMT shares indicates that buyers have defended shares much higher than most, undoubtedly a positive in a historically-volatile 2022.

Shares trade at a 23.9X forward earnings multiple, marginally above the 22.7X five-year median and the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.

WMT sports a Style Score of a B for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Two analysts have upped their earnings outlook over the last several months, with the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $1.31 indicating a Y/Y decline in earnings of roughly 9.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, WMT’s top-line looks to expand by a fair amount; the Zacks Consensus Sales Estimate of $147.4 billion suggests an improvement of nearly 5% from year-ago quarterly revenue of $140.5 billion.

Quarterly Performance

Walmart has repeatedly exceeded earnings estimates, penciling in eight positive EPS surprises over its last ten quarters. In its latest print, WMT beat bottom-line expectations by more than 10%.

Top-line results are even more impressive, with the retailer chaining together ten consecutive sales beats. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Putting Everything Together

WMT shares have provided investors with a much-needed layer of defense in 2022, outperforming their Zacks sector across several timeframes by wide margins.

Shares currently trade modestly above their five-year median forward earnings multiple, with the company carrying a Value Style Score of a B.

Two analysts have upped their earnings outlook for the quarter, with estimates suggesting a Y/Y decline in earnings but an uptick in revenue – a reflection of rising costs eating into margins.

Walmart has, time and time again, exceeded quarterly estimates, with a sizable EPS beat coming in its latest release.

Heading into the print, Walmart WMT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an Earnings ESP Score of -0.3%.

