Walmart Q2 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates; Walmart U.S. ECommerce Sales Up 97%

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.56 compared to $1.27, a year ago. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income in constant currency increased 18.6% to $6.6 billion, led by strength across all operating segments, including significantly lower losses in Walmart U.S. eCommerce. Walmart said its second quarter net sales and operating results were significantly affected by the global health crisis. Increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results.

Second quarter total revenue was $137.7 billion, an increase of 5.6%. Excluding currency, total revenue would have increased 7.5% to reach $140.2 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $135.48 billion for the quarter. Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 9.3%. Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 97%. Sam's Club comp sales were up 13.3%.

Shares of Walmart Inc. were up 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

