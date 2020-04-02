US Markets

Walmart puts partial sale of UK's Asda on hold due to coronavirus crisis - source

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has put the possible sale of a majority stake in its British supermarket arm Asda on hold until the coronavirus crisis is over, said a person familiar with the situation.

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N, the world's largest retailer, has put the possible sale of a majority stake in its British supermarket arm Asda on hold until the coronavirus crisis is over, said a person familiar with the situation.

The U.S. group had said in February it was talks with possible buyers of a stake in Asda, which it failed to combine with UK rival Sainsbury's SBRY.L last year.

However, Walmart has now paused the process so that Asda Chief Executive Roger Burnley and his leadership team can fully focus on responding to the current health emergency.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular