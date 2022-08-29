World Markets
Walmart proposes to increase stake in South Africa's Massmart

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S Walmart Inc WMT.N, which owns a majority stake in South Africa's Massmart MSMJ.J, has proposed to buy the remaining shares in the retailer at 62 rand ($3.65) each, Massmart said on Monday as its half-year loss widened.

If the offer is made and implemented, it would result in the delisting of Massmart, Massmart said.

($1 = 16.9872 rand)

