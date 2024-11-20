Walmart price target raised to $96 from $90 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $96 from $90 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company’s Q3 update provided further support for its attractive multi-year story. Broad share gains continue, e-commerce is progressing toward profitability, alt. value continues to grow, and potential tariffs seem relatively manageable, Wells adds.

