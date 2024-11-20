Walmart price target raised to $89 from $85 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $89 from $85 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm raised FY25-FY26 EPS estimates “slightly” following “strong” Q3 results, with comp growth and EBIT above consensus. The firm thinks above-consensus 5.3% U.S. comp growth reflects ongoing share gains across several categories, especially grocery and general merchandise, where modest comp growth was an improvement from recent years.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.