Walmart price target raised to $87 from $86 at KeyBanc

October 28, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

KeyBanc raised its price target on Walmart (WMT) to $87 from $86 given positive data from the firm’s consumer survey, while keeping an Overweight rating on the shares. KeyBanc continues to favor Walmart as a defensive name and expects continued market share gains as the consumer seeks value.

Stocks mentioned

WMT

