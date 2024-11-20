News & Insights

Stocks

Walmart price target raised to $105 from $95 at BofA

November 20, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $105 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following a “strong” Q3, the firm raised its FY25 adjusted EPS view 4c to $2.46, in line with raised guidance. The firm sees support for the outlook as broad-based share gains continue and long-term profitability improves, supported by growth of high-margin digital advertising and third-party Marketplace seller fees as well as improvements in core e-commerce losses, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.