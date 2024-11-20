Walmart price target raised to $105 from $95 at BofA

BofA analyst Robert Ohmes raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $105 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following a “strong” Q3, the firm raised its FY25 adjusted EPS view 4c to $2.46, in line with raised guidance. The firm sees support for the outlook as broad-based share gains continue and long-term profitability improves, supported by growth of high-margin digital advertising and third-party Marketplace seller fees as well as improvements in core e-commerce losses, the analyst tells investors.
